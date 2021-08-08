Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $590.96 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,259,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Stericycle worth $590,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 41,246 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

SRCL stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. 612,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,193. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -516.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

