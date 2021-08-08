Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,382,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded up $13.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.89. 3,655,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $398.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

