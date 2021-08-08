Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Down 6.6%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 4,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 145,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several research firms have commented on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $603.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

