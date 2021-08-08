Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $603.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

