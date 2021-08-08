Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.81.

NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 88.1% in the second quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 9,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

