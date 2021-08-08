Akerna (KERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%. On average, analysts expect Akerna to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.62. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

