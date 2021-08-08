Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.