Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $290.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.