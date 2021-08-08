AIB Group’s (AIBRF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

