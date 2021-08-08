Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.11

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 60223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.