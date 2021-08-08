Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 106,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,457. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $321.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

