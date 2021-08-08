Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $5,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of -1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

