Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 957,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $11,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $10,663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 149,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

