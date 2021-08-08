Advisory Services Network LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $623,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Seagen by 28.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,565. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.40. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

