Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $477,895,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,928,000.

Shares of VT opened at $105.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

