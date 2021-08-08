Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 31,448 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 3,299.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,988,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OR. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of OR opened at $12.75 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.