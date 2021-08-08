Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

