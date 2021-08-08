adToken (ADT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. adToken has a total market cap of $315,990.53 and $757.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adToken has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00843759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00101528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00040116 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

