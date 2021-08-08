adidas’ (ADDYY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $184.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a 52 week low of $145.18 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

