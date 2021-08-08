Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

