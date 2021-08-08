Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $127.90. 689,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

