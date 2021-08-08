Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,583,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.