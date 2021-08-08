Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

GOLF stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

