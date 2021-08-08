ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of ACM Research worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.