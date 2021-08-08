ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of ACM Research worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 20.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.79. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

