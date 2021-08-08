Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Accuray worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 900.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 450,354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 423,493 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,404,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Accuray stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.25 million, a P/E ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

