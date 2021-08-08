Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $659.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,119. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.33 and a 1-year high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

