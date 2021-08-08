Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. 20,413,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

