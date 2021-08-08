Accredited Investors Inc. Has $33.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $33,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,895,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,278. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

