Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT Raised to $375.00 at SVB Leerink

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABMD. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $345.88 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.94.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

