ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297,252 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in ABB were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth approximately $19,814,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of ABB by 186.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

