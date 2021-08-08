AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKFRY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.08.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

