AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.23, but opened at $66.50. AAON shares last traded at $66.23, with a volume of 1,634 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

