$99.02 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $99.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.20 million and the lowest is $98.90 million. Qualys posted sales of $88.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $402.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.15.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.