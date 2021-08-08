9,326 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. 8,960,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814,689. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $4,557,131.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

