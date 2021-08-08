908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of MASS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 196,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,636. The stock has a market cap of $910.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,246. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

