$781.80 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $781.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.60 million and the highest is $793.00 million. Crane posted sales of $734.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

NYSE:CR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 180,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Crane by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Crane by 21.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 2.1% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 259,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

