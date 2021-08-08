$77.54 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce sales of $77.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.06 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $75.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $289.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $371.53 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $506,776. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 280,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,822. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

