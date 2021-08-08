71,150 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCIV opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.