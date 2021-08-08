66,035 Shares in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 66,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.07.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93). As a group, research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

