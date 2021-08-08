5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNP. Laurentian reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.21.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.86. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$223.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.