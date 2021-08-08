5N Plus Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VNP. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.86.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Insiders have purchased 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 in the last three months.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.