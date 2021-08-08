$58.70 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce $58.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.27 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $47.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $231.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $234.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $280.48 million, with estimates ranging from $274.06 million to $291.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.07.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 336,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $168,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,685.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,530 shares of company stock worth $11,586,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.