5,439 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

NYSE EMN traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.82. 493,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.68. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

