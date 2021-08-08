48,683 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 5,249.45% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.