460,000 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Shares of TMKRU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

