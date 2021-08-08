$460.73 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report sales of $460.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.60 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 546,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,784. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

