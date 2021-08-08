4,378 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,622,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.88. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $101.73.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.