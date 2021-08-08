42,749 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 68.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Codexis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Codexis by 7.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDXS stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.