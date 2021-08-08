$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce sales of $4.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $4.90 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.03 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

PROF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 137,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,480. The stock has a market cap of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,546,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

